Ilham Aliyev with spouse attend signing ceremony of new ACG contract

2017-09-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva attended the signing ceremony of a new contract on development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea Sept. 14.

According to the contract, activity at this field will be extended until 2050.

