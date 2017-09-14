Ilham Aliyev: New era begins in development of giant Azeri, Chirag, Gunashli oil fields

The new era begins in the development of giant Azeri, Chirag, Gunashli oil fields, said Azerbaijan‘s President Ilham Aliyev.



He made the remarks during the signing ceremony of a new contract on development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea on Sept. 14.



“Today is a remarkable and historical day. I sincerely greet all guests coming from abroad to attend this historical ceremony together with us,” the president said.

