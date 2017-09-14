Minister: UK uniquely placed to support Azerbaijan’s development

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The UK’s relationship with Azerbaijan goes far beyond 25 years of diplomatic relations, Alan Duncan, UK’s minister for Europe, said.

“From the Azerbaijani students studying in the UK, to British business investing in Baku, to our cooperation against international terrorism, our relationship is going from strength to strength,” he said.

Duncan attended the signing ceremony of a new contract on development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields, which implies the extension of the activity at this field until 2050, in Baku Sept. 14, according to the message posted on the website of UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

“As the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan, the UK is uniquely placed to support Azerbaijan’s development,” he said. “I’m proud that the extension of BP’s contract means that UK technology and expertise will help Azerbaijan’s prosperity and security for many years to come.”