Azerbaijani currency rates for September 14 (UPDATE)

2017-09-14 11:13 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 9:41)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Sept. 14 was set at 1.7008 manats and 2.0205 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.