PM: Renewal of ACG contact reinforces Azerbaijan-UK co-op in energy field

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

By Leman Zeynalova, Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The renewal of the contract on Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil fields reinforces for decades to come the special cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan in the energy field, said the special message from the UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The prime minister’s message was read out during the signing ceremony of the Amended and Restated Agreement on the Joint Development and Production Sharing for the Azeri and Chirag fields and the Deep Water Portion of the Gunashli field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea in Baku.

“I would like to offer my warmest congratulations on the renewal of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil field contract between the BP-led consortium and SOCAR,” said the message from May.

She pointed out that the UK and BP in particular, have played a significant role in the long-term development of Azerbaijan’s economy.

Theresa May added that the completion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in 2006 was another significant landmark that allowed Azerbaijan to securely transport oil to world markets.

