Baku – Tbilisi – Kars railway likely to influence Uzbekistan’s export policy

The construction of an important part of the trans-Caspian trade road Baku – Tbilisi – Kars railway is nearing completion. Сountries of the region and beyond are highly interested in prospects for the launch of a trade cooperation that will be stimulated by this project.

One of these countries is Uzbekistan, which is expected to expand its export capacity providing goods to Europe through Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Uzbekistan is in developing relations with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, China, Azerbaijan, Georgia and the EU so the railway through Georgia – Azerbaijan – Turkey to Europe will work straight for the interests of these countries, and of course it will have its influence on Uzbekistan’s export,” professor of the Department of Social Sciences of Tashkent State University, Bakhtiyor Karimov told Trend.

He added that the trade turnover through this railway will definitely increase, influencing the total export of the countries, involved in this project.

Uzbekistan is famous for its multi-sphere export, including coal and cotton export, which attract the foreign investments and gradually improve the production level.

Baku -Tbilisi - Kars is a transport corridor that will connect the railway networks of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. This project is also a part of a more ambitious project, intended to connect the railroads of the southern Caucasus with Europe through Turkey.

The estimated completion time of the project is the end of 2017.