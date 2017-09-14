Azer Turk Bank presents customers “Blooming Out” novelties

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

State-owned Azer Turk Bank started implementation of a new marketing concept from September 13.

The Bank, which main aim is customer satisfaction, plans to gladden its clients with the novelties in frames of its “Blooming Out” concept.

The Bank starts with surprise for customers willing to order the card products. Now clients ordering credit card MasterCard Standard will get at its price MasterCard Gold, giving privileges and wide range of opportunities. These novelties can be used together with earlier announced and ongoing “Buy one card – get the second for free” campaign.

The Bank also offers debit MasterCard cards with special design instead of MasterCard Standard in frames of its “Joint Future” campaign for students, studying abroad.

Keep an eye on us, to be informed about new campaigns.

More information about the state-owned Azer Turk Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.