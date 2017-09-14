Vietnam keen to import oil engineering products from Azerbaijan

2017-09-14 14:53 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Vietnam is interested in importing oil engineering products from Azerbaijan, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Hanoi.

The PM noted that the current volume of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan trade turnover does not meet the existing potential and his country is interested in developing trade ties with Azerbaijan, reads a message of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Pointing out the growth of Vietnamese exports to the EU market, Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that Azerbaijan’s offer on Vietnam's joining the North-South transport corridor is attractive, as this will allow transporting Vietnamese goods to the European market much faster.

The PM noted that Vietnam is open to a detailed discussion of this issue.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the possibility of expanding the range of export of Azerbaijani goods to Vietnam.

They also noted the importance of intensifying the activities of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, and holding of business forums.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

The corridor is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year at the initial stage and more than 10 million tons of cargo in the future.