Japan's Honda aims to produce electric cars in Turkey

2017-09-14 15:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Japanese automaker Honda plans to start production of electric cars in Turkey, Takuya Tsumura, head of Honda’s subsidiary in Turkey, said, the country’s media reported Sept. 14.

Tsumura noted that Turkey has great potential for the production of cars with electric engines.

At the initial stage, Honda CR-V crossover will be produced, he said.

Currently, the company produces Honda Civic cars in Turkey.