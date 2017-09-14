New ACG contract reflects close Azerbaijan-UK relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

The new contract on development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields reflects the close relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, Alan Duncan, UK’s minister for Europe, told reporters in Baku Sept. 14.

Duncan said that signing of the contract is very good news for both Azerbaijan and the UK.

Being proud of signing the contract by BP and SOCAR, Duncan said that the contract will make a great contribution to Azerbaijani economy.

Story still developing