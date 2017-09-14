UK: Azerbaijan is regional leader in fight against int’l terrorism

2017-09-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The sovereignty of any state must be respected and not violated by neighboring countries, UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan told reporters in Baku Sept. 14.

He noted that Azerbaijan has a clear position in the fight against international terrorism and is a regional leader in this area.

Touching upon the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Duncan said he had thanked the president for the establishment of a close alliance with the UK, adding the UK really appreciates it.

The positive fact is that the two countries work commercially together, and also have close political friendship in other areas of cooperation, according to him.

The UK minister of state further said he was honored to give a personal letter of Prime Minister Theresa May to the Azerbaijani president, where she congratulated him on the extension of the agreement for development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields and noted that she would like Ilham Aliyev to soon visit the UK.