President Aliyev signs order to award Dostlug Order to BP CEO

2017-09-14

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award Dostlug (Friendship) Order to Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Warren Dudley for the services rendered to the development of oil industry in Azerbaijan.