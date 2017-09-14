CBI chief departs Tehran for Beijing to make financial deals

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 14

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Valiollah Seif, has left for Chinese capital city of Beijing to conclude financial deals.

The delegation is expected to finalize deals worth of $15 billion on financing several development and production projects in the Islamic Republic, official IRNA news agency reported.

Senior officials from Bank Pasargad, Parsian Bank, Bank of Industry and Mine, Refah Bank, Export Development Bank of Iran are accompanying Seif during the visit.

The sides are also expected to discuss corresponding ties and exchanging transaction banking data.