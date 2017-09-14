President Ilham Aliyev receives Statoil executive VP (PHOTO, UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Executive Vice President for Development & Production International at Statoil Lars Christian Bacher Sept. 14.

The sides stressed the importance of signing of the Amended and Restated Agreement on the Joint Development and Production Sharing for the Azeri and Chirag fields and the Deep Water Portion of the Gunashli field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

They noted that the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and Statoil enjoy fruitful cooperation, and exchanged views over prospects for this collaboration.