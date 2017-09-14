Azerbaijan’s August inflation at 0.2%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 0.2 percent in August as compared to July, the country’s State Statistics Committee said Sept. 14.

Prices for foodstuff increased by 0.3 percent, while the prices for non-food goods - by 0.1 percent. The cost of paid services increased by 0.2 percent.

In January-August 2017, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services increased by 14 percent in Azerbaijan as compared to the same period of 2016.

During the reporting period, prices for foodstuff increased by 18.2 percent, prices for non-food goods - by 12.6 percent, and the cost of paid services - by 9.6 percent.