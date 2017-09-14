UK minister of state Duncan hopes Qarabag beats Chelsea in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Alan Duncan, UK minister of state for Europe and the Americas, says he hopes Qarabag FK will be able to outplay Chelsea FC in Baku.

Duncan told reporters in Baku that he is aware of the results of the London match between the two clubs, and hopes that when Chelsea FC comes to Baku, Qarabag FK will also beat it with a score of 6:0 or even 7:0.

He said that Azerbaijani footballer and football referee, Tofig Bahramov, is much respected in the football world, adding that Bahramov wrote his name into history.

Duncan also said he noticed that the quality of Azerbaijani football is improving.