Ilham Aliyev meets co-rapporteurs of PACE Monitoring Committee (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-09-14 19:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted at 16:26)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has received co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee Cezar Florin Preda and Stefan Schennach.

The PACE Monitoring Committee co-rapporteurs congratulated the head of state on the signing of a new contract on the development of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields, describing it as a historic landmark.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke of the contract, partners, and work done in Azeri, Chirag and Gunashli fields.

During the meeting they discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.