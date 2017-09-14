Turkish Air Force members in Azerbaijan to take part in joint exercises (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Aircrews, engineering and technical staff from the Turkish Air Force have arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the joint exercises dubbed TurAz Qartalı 2017, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Sept. 14.

Staff arrangement, exercise planning and other organizational works are currently underway.

The exercises to be held in Azerbaijan on Sept. 18-30 will involve up to 30 aircraft of the air forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, including MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, C-130 Hercules, CASA CN-235 planes, as well as Mi-35, Mi-17 and Sikorsky S-70 helicopters.