ACG deal opens new chapter of fruitful int’l energy co-op: Norway minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Soviknes has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“When the first Production Sharing Agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil fields was signed in 1994, independent Azerbaijan took an important step to secure a prosperous development for the country. The government of the late President Heydar Aliyev invited international companies to participate in the development of Azerbaijan’s energy sector. This laid the foundation for a cooperation that has been mutually beneficial and fruitful. Statoil’s engagement continues to play an important role in Norway’s bilateral relations with Azerbaijan,” Soviknes said.

“As the new Production Sharing Agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Field is signed, a new chapter of fruitful international energy cooperation opens. The agreement is an important commitment for all parties involved. We are happy to see that Statoil and its ACG partners have chosen to make this commitment together.”

Norway and Azerbaijan are both significant global energy suppliers, he noted.

“Today’s ceremony is a clear signal that we will remain important players securing large and stable energy supplies to Europe for decades to come. I look forward to seeing our relations develop further.”

“Please accept my congratulations on the signing of the new PSA. I wish all parties involved every success in further development of the ACG fields, and I wish you and your people welfare and prosperity,” Soviknes told President Aliyev.