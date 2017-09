U.S. sanctions seven Iranian individuals, two entities

The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on seven Iranian individuals and two entities, alleging involvement in either malicious cyber activities or enabling Tehran’s nuclear program, Reuters reported.

The action, announced on the U.S. Treasury Department’s website, freezes any assets they may hold in the United States and prohibits U.S. individuals from doing business with them.