North Korea launches missile, Japanese residents urged to take cover

The unidentified projectile was heading east, according to published reports, after leaving the launchpad around 6:57 a.m. local time, Sputnik reported.

The missile flew for about 20 minutes until falling into the Pacific Ocean at 7:16 a.m. about 2,000 kilometers east of Hokkaido, NHK reported citing Japanese government officials.

​Japanese citizens in several prefectures were warned to find shelter following reports that a missile was airborne, NHK reports, adding that the missile probably cruised over the Japanese island of Hokkaido.