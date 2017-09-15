Russian company inks deal to build oil refinery in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 14

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Russia’s Enter Engineering Pte Ltd, controlled by Gazprombank Group (GPB), has signed a contract with Jizzakh Petroleum joint venture to build an oil refinery in the Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan, a source in the Uzbekneftegaz National Holding Company (NHC) told Trend.

In June 2017, Uzbekneftegaz NHC and Gas Project Development Central Asia AG (GPD, a joint venture of Gazprom and Gazprombank registered in Switzerland) created a joint venture – Jizzakh Petroleum – to build a new oil refinery in the Jizzakh region.

As it was previously reported, in April 2017, Uzbekistan started to build an oil refinery in Zafarabad district of the Jizzakh region. The design capacity of the refinery is five million tons of oil per year, 3.7 million tons of motor fuel, more than 700,000 tons of aviation fuel, and 300,000 tons of associated petroleum products.

The 95-kilometer oil pipeline will be connected to the existing Omsk-Pavlodar-Shymkent oil pipeline for the supply of imported oil from Russia and Kazakhstan.

The Jizzakh region is located in the central part of Uzbekistan and borders Kazakhstan in the north, and this will facilitate the construction of the oil pipeline.