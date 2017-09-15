Uzbek president due in Turkmenistan

2017-09-15 09:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 15

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Turkmenistan Sept. 17 at the invitation of the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, said the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The Uzbek president will take part in the opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat.

During the visit, he is also expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings with the leadership of other countries.

The 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games will be held on Sept. 17-27. Uzbekistan will be represented by 189 athletes at the competitions.