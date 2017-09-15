Azer Turk Bank offers GülKimi loans without guarantor

The state-owned Azer Turk Bank gladdens customers with novelties in the frames of its new concept named “Gül kimi”.

The Bank offers loans in the national currency on affordable rates and without guarantor for purchases at Madame Coco and Dekoria stores. The loans are issued by the Bank’s “Mərkəz” Branch for the period from 3 months and up to 2 years, their amount varies from 300 manats to 5000 manats upon customer request.

Each customer with official income may apply by approaching the store manager and expressing the will to get a loan for payment of purchasing goods.

The state owns 75 percent of shares of Azer Turk Bank, operating in Azerbaijan for 22 years.