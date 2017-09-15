Plant for production of asphalt, bitumen to be built in Kazakhstan

The plant for the production of asphalt and bitumen DesFumeks LLP will be launched in the South Kazakhstan region by the end of the year, Kazinform reported.

The cost of the project, which is in the industrial zone "Ontustik," is 120 million tenge. The plant is expected to produce annually 10 tons of bitumen, 8,000 tons of coarse-grained and 22,000 tons of fine-grained asphalt. In total, 40,000 tons of asphalt and bitumen are planned to be produced a year.

First and foremost, the project aims to develop and expand domestic production, create new jobs, improve and stabilize the country's economy during the crisis.

The owner of the production, the local entrepreneur Zhalshybek Shumenov developed a business plan, having applied for help in the service center of entrepreneurs. The construction of the plant purposed for the production of finished asphalt is underway to date.

It should be noted that in South Kazakhstan, where small and medium-sized businesses are developing rapidly, 47 new projects totaling 47.1 billion tenge were realized and 1,650 new jobs were opened, under the second five-year plan of the Industrialization Map (2015-2019).

Along with this, three projects worth 1.7 billion tenge were launched this year. Up to the end of the year it is also planned to implement 14 projects.