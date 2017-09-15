Good progress achieved in Southern Gas Corridor project - European Commission

2017-09-15 11:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Good progress has been achieved in the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which envisages delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, said Dominique Ristori, director-general of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy.

Europe has to continue its efforts to diversify its energy sources, Ristori told New Europe.

“Gas is contributing a lot to our economy. We have now to develop diversification. We have an important import from Russia but, at the same time, we’re making progress in the Southern Corridor for Caspian gas,” he said. I’m very pleased with progress made in the recent past regarding the Southern Gas Corridor and we can expect the first gas arriving from the Caspian at the end of 2019,” he said.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.



At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.



As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn