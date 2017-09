Ilham Aliyev meets French Secretary of State to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of France Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne on Sept. 15.

Story still developing