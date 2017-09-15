Iran to seek financial benefits in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Iran shows its interest to become a key trade partner of Syria, following the six-year participation in military conflict in this country.

The plans over the deepening of economic role in Syria were indicated, when Iran signed deals with Damascus on Tuesday to repair Syria’s power grid, investing in future development of the country’s energy area.

“Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and its regional proxies have played a key role in propping up the regime of Bashar al-Assad over the past six years and Damascus is highly indebted for Tehran’s assistance. Now when the Assad regime’s security is almost confirmed, the Iranian government, particularly the Revolutionary Guards, is seeking financial rewards in Syria,” said Ahmad Khalid Majidyar the director of IranObserved Project at the Middle East Institute.

He added that Iran has a unique advantage to become Syria’s leading trade partner, since the Western companies are unwilling and unable to invest in Syria. The Syrian government, in its turn, made it clear that it would only welcome friendly countries such as Iran, Russia and China to participate in the country’s rebuild and economic recovery.

The main discouragement for the foreign investors to deal with Syria is insecurity, which is not a significant obstacle to Tehran, since it has tens of thousands of troopers on the Syrian border, which can provide protection for the joint economic projects.

Syria has been suffering from the armed conflict since 2011. The conflict erupted between President Bashar al-Assad’s government along with its allies and forces opposing the government.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups, acting in Syria.

The key allies of the Syrian government Russia, Iran and China are expected to participate in country’s future reconstruction, including economy and energy spheres.