TAP names new operations director

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has appointed Ricardo Ruiz Nunez as its new Operations Director, said a message on the consortium’s website.

Ricardo joins TAP with almost 20 years of experience in the management, development and implementation of operational strategies, working for various Enagás facilities throughout his career. He joins TAP from Compania Operadora de gas del Amazonas in Peru, where he worked as Chief Operations Officer since 2015.

In this role he managed the operation of natural gas and natural gas liquids of the Camisea Project – one of the most complex pipeline transportation systems in the world.

“I am very pleased that Ricardo is joining TAP. He brings a wealth of experience in the management of operations and maintenance as TAP progresses the project towards being ready to receive Shah Deniz II gas - a much-needed new source of energy into the European energy network - in 2020,” said TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

