Azerbaijan offers Laos to join North-South transport corridor

2017-09-15 15:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan suggests Laos joining the North-South transport corridor to enter the European markets, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the meeting with President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith.

Mammadyarov is currently in Laos on an official visit.

During the meeting, the sides mulled cooperation between the two countries in such fields as agriculture, energy and tourism, reads the message from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The FM informed Bounnhang Vorachith about major regional projects implemented with participation of Azerbaijan and the situation regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Mammadyarov pointed out the importance of holding political consultations, expanding legal basis between the two countries, and noted that a memorandum of understanding and cooperation will be signed between the two foreign ministries during his visit.

Bounnhang Vorachith thanked the Azerbaijani government for training Lao specialists.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

The corridor is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year at the initial stage and more than 10 million tons of cargo in the future.