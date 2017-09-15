President Aliyev: Smear campaigns aim to defame Azerbaijan

2017-09-15 15:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Various smear and slander campaigns are being regularly carried out against Azerbaijan, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a ceremony to open a new building of the School-Lyceum No. 20 named after Arif Huseynzadeh in Yasamal District, Baku, on Sept. 15.

“We have for over 25 years lived as an independent country, we live on our own, we are not dependent on anyone, despite the various campaigns – smear, slander and libel campaigns regularly conducted against us,” President Aliyev said addressing a meeting with the teaching staff and students of School-Lyceum No. 20.

“Their objective is clear – to defame Azerbaijan, to subordinate Azerbaijan to their will, and, after that, to use the potential of strengthening Azerbaijan for their own interests.”

“We aren’t letting this happen, and we stand tall, we protect our national interests. That is why we regularly come under fire of various foreign circles. But this can never turn us from our path. We are on the right path,” said President Aliyev.

“Today’s Azerbaijan, today’s realities of Azerbaijan, the stability, tranquility, development, progress and civil solidarity, which prevail in our country, are our great assets, and this was achieved by us, by the people of Azerbaijan, through hard work and talents,” said Ilham Aliyev.

“Our country, of course, has quite strong political will to protect our people from all the outside fires aimed at us.”