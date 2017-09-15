Kazakhstan started export of Aral salt to Azerbaijan

2017-09-15 15:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan has started to export Aral salt to Azerbaijan, and the first consignment was already sent out, said Evgeniy Korol, the vice-president of JSC "Araltuz" for sales and marketing, representing the company, Kazinform reported.

Korol made the remarks at the 26th international specialized exhibition "World Food Moscow" in Moscow.

The report didn't mention the amount of salt that Azerbaijan will be receiving from "Araltuz".

"We also supply products to Kyrgyzstan, In the future, we plan to export to China and the countries of Eastern Europe," Korol said.

Korol also stressed that in the near future JSC "Araltuz" plans to launch the production of soda ash, in demand in metallurgical, chemical and other industries.

"In particular, it will be used in the production of glass in Kyzylord. The plant's capacity is up to 300 thousand tons of products per year," said Korol.

JSC "Araltuz" is the largest Kazakhstani producer of food iodized and technical salt. The company produces a wide range of products, including food salt in soft and hard packs of different grind, briquetted and tableted salt, as well as salt for technical needs.