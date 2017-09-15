Carlsberg Azerbaijan and UBER call drivers for sober driving

2017-09-15 16:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Within the global initiative of brewers all over the world called "Global Beer Responsibility Day", the largest brewing company in the country Carlsberg Azerbaijan in cooperation with the international taxi service UBER called beer consumers for sober driving.

Launched in 2015 by the world's largest brewers, the initiative of the Global Beer Responsibility Day aims to raise public awareness about the importance of sober driving, the inadmissibility of drinking alcohol by minors and the development of a culture of alcohol consumption in general. Over the past year, campaigns were carried out in dozens of countries of Eastern and Western Europe, and Asia within this initiative. The Carlsberg Group also pays much attention to issues of sober driving and responsible alcohol consumption in the regions of its presence.

This year the Carlsberg Azerbaijan Company also holds a campaign, calling drivers for sober driving, in cooperation with the international UBER taxi service. Ordering Xırdalan beer in dozens of Baku pubs, a client will get a flyer with a free travel code to be used in UBER.

The campaign will take place on September 16 and 17 and will enable 500 consumers of Xırdalan beer to get a free trip with UBER.

Head of the Corporate Affairs Department of Carlsberg Azerbaijan Nadezhda Ovsyannikova: "As a part of Carlsberg Group, we pay great attention to the issue of sober driving and responsible consumption of alcohol in general. I would like to note that responsible consumption is one of the priorities of our program for sustainable development Together Towards Zero and the gradual minimization of accidents on the roads due to irresponsible drinking has a special importance for us. I believe that the campaign will be an appeal to the public and once again will draw attention to the importance of this issue."

Global Beer Responsibility Day, founded in 2015, is the annual industry-wide initiative of Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg and Heineken, aimed at highlighting the importance and increasing the responsibility of beer producers, representatives of wholesale and retail sales, state and law enforcement bodies, public organizations and other parties. On this day, beer producers organize a number of programs aimed at reducing harmful use of alcohol, including drunk driving, preventing the consumption of alcoholic drinks by minors, etc.

Carlsberg Azerbaijan Brewery is located in Khirdalan, 10 kilometers from the capital of Azerbaijan. Being the leader of the country's brewing industry with a market share of more than 75%, the company is one of the largest enterprises of the non-oil sector of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the place of work for hundreds of citizens. Production capacity of the plant is 10 million decalitres per year. The Company employs about 250 people and about 400 are mediated (distributors, agencies, contractors). The total amount of the company's investments in the development of the plant is 47 million AZN, the annual tax deductions amount to 20 million AZN. Carlsberg Azerbaijan products hold about 75% of Azerbaijan's market (off-trade channel). These are popular brands as Xırdalan, Tuborg, Baltika 7, Baltika 0, Baltika 9, Baltika 4, Kuler, Əfsanə, Zhigulevskoye brand, Carlsberg, Holsten, Kronenbourg Blanc , Seth and Riley's Garage Hard Lemon.

Carlsberg Group was founded in 1847 and at the present moment is one of the world's largest beer producers. Headquartered in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Carlsberg Group has factories in dozens of countries in three major world regions - Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia and its products are represented in 150 countries. The company's portfolio includes more than 140 beer brands. The total number of employees of the Group is more than 45,000.