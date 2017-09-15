Azercell 4G speed now in Ganja!

Dedicated to its promise to provide high speed mobile data not only in Baku, but all regions of the country, Azercell Telecom has now launched its 4G services in Ganja, the second largest city in Azerbaijan. 23 LTE stations have already been installed in the city, providing 99 % coverage of the city.

“As we promised, Azercell is rolling out LTE network in the regions and our customers living in ancient Ganja will be able to benefit from this service. The demand of our customers in high speed mobile internet is increasing, thus we’re continuing our 4G rollout across the country, so that Azercell customers can access fantastic service and high data speed all over the country. I’d like to share another pleasant news that Ganja will host a marathon to be held with the initiative of Haydar Aliyev Foundation on September, 17. Azercell Telecom is the major partner of Ganja Marathon and we tried our best to launch 4G network for the residents, and as well as the marathon participants in the very eve of this great event”, said Azercell CEO Mr. Vahid Mursaliyev.



With the first and largest LTE network in the country, Azercell continues its positive trend in Mobile Data. The number of 4G users has grown by 5 times compared to the previous year, while the mobile data usage has increased by 55 percent in size. Azercell has improved its 4G network by 84,1 percent last year. The company plans to launch 127 units of 4G base stations by the year end. 33 of these stations will be in Baku, Absheron and Sumgayit, while the remaining 94 will be located in the regions. Along with expanding its coverage and improving the quality of services, Azercell is also determined to make high speed internet more accessible to its customers. In this regard, the company offers various tariff packs with favorable terms and exclusive campaigns. For more detailed information about services and tariffs offered by Azercell, please visit our website at www.azercell.com.

