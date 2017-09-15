Nar introduces high-definition voice transmission technology – HD-Voice

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Within the frames of strategy aimed at continuous improvement of its network quality, Nar introduced the HD-Voice (High Definition Voice) service, which is designed to significantly increase the quality of voice calls made by means of mobile handsets.

This technology ensures the clearest way of voice transmission, thus allowing people talking to each other on the mobile phone to have an impression of a face-to-face conversation.

This technology enables a high quality transmission of tone and pattern of the voice, thus allowing Nar users to enjoy even more convenient conversations on the phone. Expansion of voice frequency range also ensures flawless and clearer voice service quality even if you

are driving in a car, by minimizing the effect of background noise. Thanks to the HD-Voice, Nar customers will not experience any trouble while having long phone conversations or when using the hands-free option.

Nar customers who have a mobile communication device supporting 3G and “HD-Voice” technologies will be able to benefit from this service. Using HD-Voice technology does not require any additional payments and it will not affect the energy performance of your mobile devices.

Today, Nar provides more than 2 million customers with wide coverage and advantageous prices, by means of a high quality network consisting of well over 6,000 base stations and covering 93 percent of the country’s territory. Users of communications services and tariffs offered by Nar are able to enjoy beneficial prices for calls to all directions.

“Azerfon” LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan.

The ‘Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.