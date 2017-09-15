Etihad Airways to launch flights to Azerbaijan from 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Etihad Airways will launch the UAE-Azerbaijan flights from 2018, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammed Ahmed Hamel Al Qubaisi said.

Al Qubaisi made the remarks at the meeting with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Baku Sept. 15, the Azerbaijani economy ministry said in a message.

The ambassador said that launching of flights will play an important role in expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

In his turn, Mustafayev stressed the two countries’ ongoing cooperation in agriculture, ICT, energy, education.

The minister also added that the number of tourists coming from the UAE to Azerbaijan has increased by 30 times.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the issues of expanding the export of Azerbaijani goods to the UAE, making investments in industrial parks and zones, organizing an investment forum in the UAE and the development of other areas of mutual interest.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UAE amounted to 24.42 million manat in January-August 2017, 12.54 million manat of that amount accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to the UAE.