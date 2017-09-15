Syria not falling thanks to Iran, ex-MP says

Tehran, Iran, September 15

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

A former Iranian Member of Parliament has said the fact that Syria has not fallen so far is because of Iran's support.

"Iran’s support for Syria has been the reason why Syria has not fallen so far. When the Syrian president, after a city in Syria has been freed from Daesh (Islamic State, aka IS, ISIS, ISIL), writes a congratulatory letter to the Iranian Supreme Leader, it shows that Iran is the one that handles the situation,” Jalal Jalalizadeh told Trend September 15.

Syrian President Bashar Assad on September 14 sent a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, thanking him and congratulating the Iranian nation on recent advances in Dayr al-Zawr.

On an agreement between Iran, Russia, and Turkey to create a de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib, Jalalizadeh said, “It is only these three countries that can solve the problem…. With the influence that these three countries have, if they reach an agreement the problem will be solved.”

The guarantor-states of the Syrian ceasefire regime on September 15 finally agreed on the creation of a safe zone in Idlib, an issue that had been on the agenda for a long time as the region is mostly controlled by terrorists and rebels.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have agreed on all four safe zones in Syria, including on the Idlib de-escalation area, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed after a joint statement was issued following meetings between representatives of the three regional powers in Kazakhstan’s Astana to work out a solution to the Syrian crisis.

Since the break of the Dayr al-Zawr siege, the Syrian army has brought reinforcements to the city which is the capital of an oil-rich eastern province of the same name.

The IS has recently retreated from much of the territory under its control amid sweeping advances by Syrian army soldiers and allied fighters on the battlefield.