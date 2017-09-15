Another group of Turkish military aviation in Azerbaijan for joint exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Another group of Turkish military aviation arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in the joint exercises dubbed "TurAz Qartalı 2017", Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service said Sept. 15.

The exercises will be held on Sept. 18-30.

They will involve up to 30 aircraft of the air forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, including MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, C-130 Hercules, CASA CN-235 planes, as well as Mi-35, Mi-17 and Sikorsky S-70 helicopters.