Registration for Caspian Energy Transport Forum in process

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Registration of attendees for the forthcoming Caspian Energy Transport Forum, which will be held on September 20 with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, is in process, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

According to Telman Aliyev, registration for the forum will be open until September 19, the registration is available on:

http://www.caspianenergy.org/index.php/registration/item/123-caspian-energy-ict-forum-caspian-energy-transport-forum-20-09-2017

“Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade, as well as the heads and deputy heads of the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC and Baku Metro CJSC are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the forum,” Telman Aliyev said.

Caspian Energy Forum is held several times a year in the countries across the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, the EU states and is a platform for companies of the oil and non-oil sectors.

The Caspian European Club, which brings together over 5,000 member companies and organizations from 50 countries, was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. The Caspian European Club actively supports the dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector, and provides information and organizational support to projects on development of small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups.