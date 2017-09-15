First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets French minister of state

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with a delegation led by French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

The first vice president said she is pleased to greet the French delegation in Azerbaijan.

Mehriban Aliyeva said this is the first visit by the delegation since the French presidential elections, and wished the delegation success.

“It is very pleasant that your visit coincides with a landmark event for our country and our bilateral relations, as Baku today hosts the opening ceremony of a new building of the French-Azerbaijani University,” she said. “This is a follow up to our cooperation, particularly cooperation in the humanitarian area between our nations in recent years.”

The Azerbaijani first vice president expressed her confidence that the university will give an additional impetus to development of bilateral relations. Mehriban Aliyeva noted that a French lyceum is operating in Baku and the lyceum is today one of the leading educational institutions.

The first vice president described the French-Azerbaijani University’s activity as a crucial step towards the development of relations in the field of education. Mehriban Aliyeva said this will also contribute to deepening of relations between scientists, teachers and students of the two countries.

The first vice president underlined the importance of humanitarian cooperation in strengthening and expanding bilateral ties. Mehriban Aliyeva said that it is humanitarian relations that bring peoples and nations closer to each other. She said Azerbaijan has made great strides in this area in recent years, adding that Azerbaijani realities, culture and history have been promoted in France.

Mehriban Aliyeva said she is hopeful that bilateral cooperation will continue to develop successfully. The first vice president noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France, adding that the two countries have built broad relations in many areas over these years.

“Our relations are based on mutual respect and interest,” said Mehriban Aliyeva.

The first vice president said cooperation between Azerbaijan and France covers different areas, and spoke of relations in the fields of energy, transport, technology and agriculture.

Noting that bilateral relations have greater potential, Mehriban Aliyeva stressed the significance of working on new projects. She thanked for the interest in and attention to Azerbaijan.

Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said he is aware of Mehriban Aliyeva’s activity and hailed what she has done both in Paris and French regions in order to deepen relations between the two countries.

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne hailed these activities as crucial for bilateral cooperation.