Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits State Academy of Fine Arts (PHOTO)

2017-09-15 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has today viewed the conditions created for students at the State Academy of Fine Arts.

The improvement of the conditions for students with physical disabilities studying in the State Academy of Fine Arts and development of their talents is one of the key priorities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

An elevator for students with physical disabilities was installed in the academy. Nearly 30 students with physical disabilities study in the State Academy of Fine Arts. About 400 students were admitted to the academy in the new academic year. The academy has an enrollment of 130 foreign students from Turkey, Russia, Pakistan, Macedonia and other countries.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva wished students of the academy success in the new academic year.

Teachers and students of the academy thanked Leyla Aliyeva for her attention.