Islamic State claims responsibility for London underground terror attack

2017-09-16

The terrorist group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the explosion that hit a London underground train at Parsons Green station on Friday, TASS reported.

The explosion occurred at Parsons Green station at 08:20 local time. No one died in the blast but 29 people had to seek medical assistance. Twenty-one of them are still in hospitals.

Police said it was a terror attack. The Counter Terrorism Command are investigating into it.