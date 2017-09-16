One dead after fire breaks out at children's camp in Odessa

A summer camp caught fire on Friday night in Ukraine’s southern resort of Odessa, leaving several people hurt and three missing, Sputnik reported, citing local media.

Kids attend the Viktoria sports and recreation camp annually on holiday, according to local media. In the wee hours of the morning, a significant blaze forced the entire camp to evacuate, press reports said. Three of the camp attendees are missing from a building where 42 children were inside, presumably asleep. Some children have been hospitalized after inhaling smoke and going into shock.

Dumskaya, a local newspaper, reports one child was slain during the tragedy. "We found fragments of the body of one child," the paper said.

One of the buildings at the camp built entirely of wood has been razed.

​Police and firefighters are on the scene.