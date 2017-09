Sixty-eight passengers rescued after ferry sinks off Cape Town

Rescuers saved 68 passengers after a ferry sank in rough seas off Cape Town on Friday, Xinhua reproted.

The ferry were en route to Robben Island when strong winds turned it upside down, according to the City of Cape Town.

The passengers have all been safely evacuated from the sinking vessel and ferried to the ferry jetty, said Theo Layne, spokesperson for City of Cape Town.

No one was believed to be missing, but rescue divers were at the scene to check if any one had been left behind, Layne said.

Rescuers managed to save the passengers despite extremely high seas and strong winds, according to Layne.