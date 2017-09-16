Turkmenistan plans to launch TAPI pipeline in 2019

2017-09-16 09:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Since the beginning of 2017, the population of Azerbaijan has increased by 48,879 people or by 0.5 percent, amounting to 9, 858,860 people as of August 1, 2017, the State Statistics Committee said in a report.

According to the report, 53 percent of Azerbaijan's population live in cities, and 47 percent live in rural areas. Men make up 49.9 percent of the population, and women 50.1 percent.

At present, there are 1006 women per 1000 men in Azerbaijan.

In the first seven months of this year, the district (city) registration departments of the Ministry of Justice registered 82,380 newborns. This is while 53 percent of newborns are boys, 47 percent are girls.

During this period, 1514 twins and 33 triplets were born.

In January-July of this year, the relevant structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service registered 1,782 people who arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence and 1002 people who left Azerbaijan. The positive migration balance was 780 people.

It is also noted that for the six months of this year, 23 044 marriages and 6207 divorces were registered in the country.