National exhibition of products of Kazakhstan kicks off in Tashkent

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

On September 15, an exhibition demonstrating achievements of Kazakhstan over the past quarter century has started at Uzexpocentre, Uza.uz reported.

Products of about 50 companies operating in the automotive, textile, food, electrical engineering, construction materials industries and other spheres are presented at the National exhibition of products of Kazakhstan, organized within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Uzbekistan.



Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nodir Otajonov and others noted that multifaceted cooperation between countries is developing at a dynamic pace due to consistent implementation of agreements between the heads of the two states. The National industrial fair of Uzbekistan, held in March in Astana, and the National exhibition of products of Kazakhstan in Tashkent have become an important business platform for businessmen of the two countries.



"Over the past six months, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has increased by 35 percent, which demonstrates the enormous potential of our countries for further intensification of trade and economic relations, – said the Minister for investment and development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Jenis Kasymbek. – It is planned to bring the trade turnover up to $2 billion by the end of this year.

Cars produced in Kazakhstan – several models of “Peugeot” and “Lada” cars, “JAC” electric vehicles are demonstrated at the exhibition.



It should be noted that the exhibition demonstrates high interest of entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan for the ongoing reforms implemented in Uzbekistan on further development of a favorable business environment, support for business entities.

A separate part of the exposition is devoted to scientific and technical developments, scientific achievements and innovative technologies of Kazakhstan. The stands of Nazarbayev University, the Ministry of defense and aerospace industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, “Kazakhstan Engineering” company are attracting attention of many visitors.



The exhibition, as part of efforts on strengthening cooperation in various sectors of the economy and bringing the trade turnover to $5 billion by 2030, promotes the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and economic partnership between our countries.