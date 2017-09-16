Ashgabat to host fair on production technology of import substitution

2017-09-16 10:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat will host an international exhibition of manufacturing technology of import substitution on Dec. 1-5, said the event organizer Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

State programs on increasing exports and import substitution were adopted in Turkmenistan. It was planned to implement 33 projects as part of the program on increasing the volume of exports of products manufactured in Turkmenistan.

This is about the establishment of new production aimed at the development of the chemical industry, light industry, machinery, agriculture, food industry and domestic pharmaceutics.

The program was adopted to set up processing industrial production with a focus on innovations, to comprehensively use natural and mineral resources, improve the export structure and increase the share of private enterprises in the economy.

The second program for the manufacturing of import-substituting products in Turkmenistan envisages implementation of 81 projects.

Under the program, it is planned to build modern enterprises for producing a wide range of construction, chemical, household and other products. Besides, it is planned to build plants for processing and the production of various types of meat and dairy products, fruits, vegetables and fish products.

The program was adopted to strengthen the positive balance of foreign trade turnover, create new jobs and increase income of the population, as well as to increase the share of the private sector of the economy.