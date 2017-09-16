Kazakh oil refineries to increase capacities after modernization

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Three of Kazakhstan oil refineries will be able to process 16.5 million tons of oil per year, after modernization, the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev said, Kazinform reported.

"In the second half of this year, the modernization of “Atyrau” refinery and Pavlodar petrochemical plant will be completed. The modernization of “Shymkent” refinery will be completed next year," he said.

"The refining capacity of all the three plants will increase from 13.8 to 16.5 million tons after modernization of the refinery completes. Production of all types of light oil products, gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation kerosene will increase. We will produce gasoline at all plants for 2,353.000 thousand tons more. The production of diesel fuel will increase for 917,000 tons and aviation kerosene for 539,000 tons,” Bozumbayev said.

In addition to increasing the output of light oil products, modernization will allow producing 133,000 tons of benzene and 496,000 tons of paraxylene per year at the “Atyrau” refinery.