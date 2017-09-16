Azerbaijani Armed Forces to hold large-scale drills

2017-09-16 12:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

Large-scale exercises involving various military branches of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces will start Sept. 18 in line with the plan approved by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Defense Ministry said Sept. 16.

The exercises will involve up to 15,000 units military personnel, more than 150 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 120 rocket artillery systems, multiple rocket launcher systems and mortars, 20 combat aircraft, as well as new types of electronic warfare assets and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The troops will improve skills in organizing and developing various methods of conducting a modern combined-arms operation throughout the drills.

It is planned to conduct live-fire exercises, using new weapons systems, at various training grounds during the respective stages of the drills.

The exercises will last until Sept. 22.