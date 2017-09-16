Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports up 30%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan increased non-oil exports by 30 percent in January-August 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev told a press conference in Baku Sept. 16.

Export of agricultural products increased by 37 percent, while export of industrial products increased by 25.4 percent, according to him.

Babayev added it is gratifying to see that along with rising exports, the range of products delivered abroad is expanding – during the year, this figure rose by 16.6 percent.

“The number of companies in Azerbaijan engaged in export also increased during this period. As of late August, their number exceeded 11,000 companies and individual entrepreneurs.”